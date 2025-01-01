Palmonas

Weekly Roundup: Top Startup Fundings Deals (August 23–29)

Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows

By Minakshi Sangwan
Jewellery Brand Palmonas Raises INR 55 Cr in Series A Funding

Palmonas aims to open 100 new stores in the next 12 months.

PALMONAS Raises INR 1.26 Cr from Namita Thapar & Ritesh Agarwal; Shraddha Kapoor Joins as Co-founder

With the fresh funds, PALMONAS aims to expand offline retail with exclusive stores in major cities and enter global markets like the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while investing in AI-driven personalised jewelry recommendations.

Shraddha Kapoor Roped in as Co-Founder by Demi Fine Jewellery Startup Palmonas

Pune-based jewellery startup Palmonas provides a range of demi-fine jewellery made with stainless steel and sterling silver.