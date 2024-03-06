Shraddha Kapoor Roped in as Co-Founder by Demi Fine Jewellery Startup Palmonas Pune-based jewellery startup Palmonas provides a range of demi-fine jewellery made with stainless steel and sterling silver.

Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Co-founder, Palmonas

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has joined demi fine jewellery brand Palmonas as a Co-founder. The collaboration is evidence of social media's ability to create deep connections.

The partnership intends to unite the star power of Shraddha Kapoor with Palmonas' dedication to quality innovation and the empowerment of women through adaptable yet edgy demi-fine jewellery.

Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder of Palmonas, said, "It all started when we received several orders with the initials S. Kapoor, sparking excitement that it could be the renowned actress Shraddha Kapoor herself. Shraddha always interacts with her fans on her Instagram and she replied to a fan's comment on her reel in which she was flaunting our jewellery, and mentioned it in an Instagram story. To our surprise and delight, it was indeed Shraddha, confirming that she's been a loyal user of our products."

Established in 2022 by Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr Amol Patwari, Palmonas offers a range of demi-fine jewellery including necklace, earrings, rings, bracelets and mangalsutras made with sterling silver and stainless steel. It uses surgical-grade stainless steel plated with 18k gold tone and sterling silver plated with gold vermeil which is 2.5-micron thick layer of 18K gold.

Shraddha Kapoor, Actor and Co-founder of Palmonas said, "I was searching for simple, good quality and reasonably priced jewellery on the internet because I was so fed up with my daily wear jewellery breaking or getting spoiled. I came across Palmonas and was just blown away by their products. I went crazy purchasing so many pieces because I fell in love with their design sensibility as well and felt like I had so many options for my different moods and for different days."

"Bringing demi-fine jewellery to India with an aim to make luxury jewellery available at a fraction of the price, without compromising on the quality. I felt it was needed in this space without harming the environment," Shraddha added.
