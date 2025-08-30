Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The startup ecosystem in India continues to attract strong investor interest, with companies across fintech, housing finance, and lifestyle brands raising significant funding this week. From empowering small businesses with financial access to enabling new-age digital banking and redefining jewelry for millennials, these startups represent diverse sectors shaping India's growth story. Here are the week's top funding highlights.

Vistaar Financial Services – MSME Lending

Inception Year: 2010

Founders: Brahmanand Hegde, Ramakrishna Nishtala

Based-out: Bengaluru

Vistaar Financial Services provides secured loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises that often struggle with access to organised finance. Its customer base ranges from shopkeepers and power loom operators to small manufacturers, kirana stores, and home-based businesses. By enabling financial inclusion for underserved segments, Vistaar has become a critical enabler of grassroots entrepreneurship in India.

Funding Amount: USD 164 Million

Investors: Motilal Oswal Alternates, ABC Impact, and others

TransBnk – Transaction Banking Infrastructure

Inception Year: 2022

Founders: Vaibhav Tambe, Lavin Kotian, Sachin Gupta, Pulak Jain

Based-out: Mumbai

TransBnk builds transaction banking infrastructure for enterprises and banks, delivering API-led solutions for escrow management, reconciliation, and cash flow automation. By working with banks to offer escrow-as-a-service, the company helps startups, lenders, and fintech players onboard faster and operate with greater efficiency. Its services are increasingly vital in a digital-first economy.

Funding Amount: USD 25 Million

Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Arkam Ventures, Fundamentum Partnership, 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs, GMO Venture Partners

Kiwi – Fintech Startup

Inception Year: 2022

Founders: Siddharth Mehta, Mohit Bedi, Anup Agrawal

Based-out: Bengaluru

Kiwi integrates RuPay credit cards with UPI, giving users the flexibility of credit alongside the widespread merchant acceptance of UPI. The platform currently offers rewards and is working on new features such as EMI options and add-ons for credit cards. Positioned at the intersection of credit access and UPI's scale, Kiwi is unlocking new possibilities for digital payments in India.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Million

Investors: Vertex Ventures South East Asia and India, Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, Omidyar Network

Altum Credo Home Finance – Housing Finance

Inception Year: 2016

Founders: Vikrant Bhagwat, Ganesh Rao, Ashish Tewari

Based-out: Pune

Altum Credo Home Finance focuses on affordable housing loans, particularly for low-income and first-time buyers in urban and semi-urban areas. With loan sizes ranging from INR 4 lakh to INR 40 lakh and flexible tenures of 5–20 years, the company empowers customers who traditionally face challenges accessing formal housing finance.

Funding Amount: USD 19.5 Million

Investors: British International Investment (BII)

CredRight – NBFC for Micro Enterprises

Inception Year: 2016

Founders: Neeraj Bansal, Vineet Jawa

Based-out: Hyderabad

CredRight operates a unique "phygital" model combining physical presence with digital lending to support India's underserved micro and small businesses. Leveraging machine learning algorithms and alternate data, the company ensures faster loan disbursals for shopkeepers, traders, and micro-entrepreneurs lacking traditional credit histories.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Abler Nordic, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Unleash Capital

Palmonas – Jewellery Brand

Inception Year: 2022

Founders: Pallavi Mohadikar, Dr Amol Patwari; Shraddha Kapoor (Co-founder, 2023)

Based-out: Pune

Palmonas brings demi-fine jewelry to Indian consumers, bridging fine jewelry's luxury with the affordability of fashion accessories. Crafted with sterling silver, stainless steel, and 18K gold plating, the brand offers modern, durable, and stylish collections that appeal to contemporary buyers seeking everyday elegance.

Funding Amount: USD 6.6 Million

Investor: Vertex Ventures SEAI

This week's funding deals highlight the diversity of India's entrepreneurial landscape, from fintech to financial inclusion and lifestyle brands. With strong backing from global and domestic investors, these startups are well-positioned to scale and create lasting impact in their respective domains.