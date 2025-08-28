Bessemer Leads USD 25 Mn Series B Round in Fintech Startup TransBnk The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its presence across new geographies and strengthen its technology and product teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vaibhav Tambe, CEO and Co-founder, TransBnk

Banking infrastructure platform TransBnk has secured USD 25 million in a Series B funding round.

The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Arkam Ventures, Fundamentum Partnership, 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs, and GMO Venture Partners.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its presence across new geographies and strengthen its technology and product teams.

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Tambe, Lavin Kotian, Sachin Gupta and Pulak Jain, TransBnk provides transaction banking infrastructure for banks and enterprises. Its API-led solutions support escrow management, cash flow automation and reconciliation.

The company works with banks to offer escrow-as-a-service, enabling quicker onboarding for startups, lenders and fintech players.

This funding follows a USD 4 million Series A round in August 2024, which was led by 8i Ventures. Earlier, the company had raised its seed funding in June 2023.

Since its inception, TransBnk has collaborated with multiple banks and non-banking finance companies. Its solutions are applied in areas such as lending, wealth technology and cross-border payments.

The company claims to have integrated with more than 40 banks, including private, public sector, multinational and small finance banks. It currently serves more than 220 clients who access nearly 1,500 APIs each month.

As of the previous round, 8i Ventures was the largest external stakeholder in the company with a 21.6 percent share. The three co-founders, excluding Kotian, together held more than 36 percent. The employee stock ownership pool accounts for around 10 percent while other investors such as Accion Venture, GMO Venture Partners and Ratio Ventures hold smaller stakes.

According to Entrackr, for the financial year ending March 2024, TransBnk reported revenue of INR 2.68 crore and a loss of INR 1.25 crore. The company has not yet filed its financials for FY25.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Helps People Feel Good About Doing the Right Thing — and Why You Should, Too

Don't just chase profit. Helping customers change the world for the better creates loyalty and meaningful impact.

By Mike Feazel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Why Indian Cybersecurity Startups Are Struggling to Match Silicon Valley Counterparts: Saket Modi Explains

Since India hasn't produced many global product companies, there aren't enough people here who know how to build products the right way, says Saket Modi, Co-founder & CEO, Safe Security

By Shivani Tiwari
Growing a Business

Solving Problems for Customers Isn't Enough Anymore — Here's the Shift That's Defining the Next Era of Business

The future of entrepreneurship is built on individual agency.

By Majeed Javdani
Starting a Business

Before You Build an AI Product, Ask These 3 Questions (Most Founders Don't)

Before launching a new product or service, this founder used three simple questions to test demand, pricing and reach — saving time, money and guesswork.

By Jeremy Gustine