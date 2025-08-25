Jewellery Brand Palmonas Raises INR 55 Cr in Series A Funding Palmonas aims to open 100 new stores in the next 12 months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Palmonas' Co-founders

D2C demi-fine jewellery startup Palmonas has secured INR 55 crore in a Series A funding from Vertex Ventures SEAI.

The Pune-based startup said the investment will support its plan to expand across India and take its everyday luxury jewellery to global markets.

Founded by Pallavi Mohadikar, Amol Patwari, and actor Shraddha Kapoor, the three-year-old startup claims to have already delivered more than 6.5 lakh orders. It now aims to open 100 new stores over the next year while strengthening its popular 9 karat gold demi-fine collection.

CEO and cofounder Pallavi Mohadikar said, "Ten days after the idea of Palmonas was born, we launched our first collection. That same spirit of speed, ambition, and customer obsession drives us today. With this capital, we are ready to expand faster, design bolder, and bring Palmonas into the everyday lives of millions."

Palmonas raised INR 1.26 crore on Shark Tank India in January this year. Earlier, it had raised INR 6 crore in an angel round.

India's demi-fine jewelry market is poised to hit a revenue of USD 460.6 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.1%, according to a Grand View Horizon report.

GIVA, Kushal's, Amalfa, Amama, and fine jewellery brands like Caratlane and Bluestone are some of the key competitors of Palmonas in the demi-fine jewellery space.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Make Time for Lunch With Someone New Every Day — And Its Changed My Career

I share a meal with someone new every day. It's changed my network and community. Here's how.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

CredRight Secures USD 10 Mn Series B Funding to Expand MSME Lending

The Series B funding round was led by Abler Nordic's Fund V, with participation from existing investors Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Unleash Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vistaar Finance Raises INR 1,360 Cr Led by Motilal Oswal Alternates to Boost MSME Lending

The deal also saw exits of early investors WestBridge Capital, Elevar Equity, Omidyar Network India, and Saama Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Everyone's Trying to Build Flashy AI Tools — But Here's Where the Real Money Is Being Made

Here's why the next billion-dollar AI startups will solve boring, painful problems.

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Growing a Business

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs an Exit Mindset from Day One — and How I Learned This the Hard Way

Here's why entrepreneurs must build their businesses with the end in mind.

By Peter Goldstein