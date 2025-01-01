Panthera Growth Partners
Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding
With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.
Pepperfry Raises INR 43.3 Cr to Fuel Growth and Expansion
The fresh funding round was led by General Electric Pension Trust, alongside existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Panthera Growth Partners.
D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Raised USD 30 Mn Series C Funding
Last year, the Mumbai-based brand raised USD 18 million (around INR 150 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Panthera Growth Partners from Singapore.
D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Bags USD 18 Mn in Series B led by Panthera Growth Partners
With the raised capital, the Maharashtra-based skincare brand aims to scale its core digital business and concentrate on expanding into new categories.