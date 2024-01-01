Passenger vehicles
Auto Industry Rides Festival-Driven Demand in October with 0.9% Growth in Passenger Vehicles and 14.2% in Two-wheelers
The passenger vehicle market experienced its highest-ever sales for the month of October, reaching 3,93,238 units, up from 3,89,714 units in October 2023, a 0.9 per cent increase.
Passenger Vehicle Sales Slumped by 1.6% in August 2024 Compared to Previous Year
The passenger vehicle (PV) market faced a significant downturn over the past year.
"Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of 2024 Has Been the Highest Ever of Q1," says SIAM Report
The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in June 2024 was 23,36,255 units
June: This Is How PVs Fared This Month
The passenger vehicle sales report for the month of June is out with the number of sold units rising per year.