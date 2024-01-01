Passenger vehicles

Auto Industry Rides Festival-Driven Demand in October with 0.9% Growth in Passenger Vehicles and 14.2% in Two-wheelers

The passenger vehicle market experienced its highest-ever sales for the month of October, reaching 3,93,238 units, up from 3,89,714 units in October 2023, a 0.9 per cent increase.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Passenger Vehicle Sales Slumped by 1.6% in August 2024 Compared to Previous Year

The passenger vehicle (PV) market faced a significant downturn over the past year.

"Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of 2024 Has Been the Highest Ever of Q1," says SIAM Report

The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in June 2024 was 23,36,255 units

June: This Is How PVs Fared This Month

The passenger vehicle sales report for the month of June is out with the number of sold units rising per year.