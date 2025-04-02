You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian automotive industry experienced a dynamic March 2025, with companies reporting varied sales performances. While some manufacturers faced slight declines, others achieved notable growth, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Tata Motors reported sales of 90,500 units in March 2025, a marginal decrease of 0.35 per cent compared to 90,822 units in the same month last year. Despite this slight dip, Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors Ltd., highlighted the company's overall performance stating, "FY25 ended on a positive note for the commercial vehicles industry... Tata Motors commercial vehicles navigated the headwinds effectively, to record wholesales of 3,76,903 units, outpacing industry growth in trucks and commercial passenger carriers, thereby strengthening its Vahan registration market share." He also emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable technologies, noting the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials and the extensive coverage of their e-bus fleet nationwide.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's leading carmaker, saw its sales slightly decline by 1.29 per cent, with 1,50,743 units sold in March 2025 compared to 1,52,718 units in March 2024. Despite this, the company achieved significant milestones in exports. Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, stated, "FY 2024-25 has been a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki in terms of exports. This achievement once again cemented our position as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter." He highlighted the commencement of exports of models like the Fronx and Jimny 5-door to Japan, which received an overwhelming response, underscoring India's growing stature as a global manufacturing hub.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a robust growth of 18.25 per cent, selling 48,048 units in March 2025, up from 40,631 units in the same period last year. Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M Ltd., remarked, "In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18 per cent and 83,894 total vehicles, a 23 per cent growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our electric origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum." He noted that the year concluded positively, with the company selling over 5,00,000 SUVs in the domestic market for the first time.

Kia India also demonstrated notable growth, with sales increasing by 19.27 per cent to 25,525 units in March 2025 from 21,400 units in March 2024. Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president and head of sales and marketing at Kia India, attributed this success to customer trust and the company's commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. He stated, "As we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our portfolio, we remain focused on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With this momentum, we are confident of further solidifying Kia's position as one of India's most loved auto brands."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 10.53 per cent increase in sales, with 30,043 units sold in March 2025 compared to 27,180 units in the same month the previous year. Varinder Wadhwa, vice president of sales-service-used car business & profit enhancement, highlighted the factors contributing to this growth: "The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs, MPVs, and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities—highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio." He also emphasized customer-centric initiatives like T-CARE, which have enhanced the ownership experience and positioned the company favorably amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations.