Perplexity AI
Aravind Srinivas's 4 Rules for Winning in Tech
When asked what he'd do if he were in Sundar Pichai's shoes, facing the choice to cannibalise existing products to build a Perplexity competitor, Srinivas offered a candid perspective
Perplexity Rolls Out 'Labs' to Help Users Execute Projects End-to-End
Labs operates on a 10-minute self-supervised cycle, using a combination of web browsing, code execution, data visualisation, and file generation to build project assets
IVP-Led USD 500 Mn Round Propels Perplexity to USD 9 Bn Valuation in AI Search Market
Perplexity's valuation has soared rapidly, rising from USD 1 billion in April to USD 3 billion in June, after receiving a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 investment of USD 10–USD 20 million, with Nvidia as a key backer.
Perplexity AI Raises USD 62.7 Mn Funding and Valued at USD 1 Bn Valuation
The raised funds will be used to expand usage among consumers and knowledge workers within enterprises.