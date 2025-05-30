Perplexity Rolls Out 'Labs' to Help Users Execute Projects End-to-End Labs operates on a 10-minute self-supervised cycle, using a combination of web browsing, code execution, data visualisation, and file generation to build project assets

Freepik

AI-powered search engine Perplexity has launched a new feature called Labs, expanding its platform from an answer engine to a hands-on project execution tool. Pro subscribers can use Labs to transform ideas into tangible deliverables such as reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and simple web apps.

The launch marks a significant shift in Perplexity's approach from delivering fast, research-backed answers to actively creating structured outputs. Unlike its existing modes, Search and Research (formerly Deep Research), which are designed for quick analysis, Labs is built for tasks requiring extended engagement and multiple steps.

Labs operates on a 10-minute self-supervised cycle, using a combination of web browsing, code execution, data visualisation, and file generation to build project assets. These assets are then automatically organised under dedicated tabs—'Assets' for files like CSVs, charts, and documents, and 'App' for interactive tools such as dashboards or mini web apps.

The company said the feature is designed to assist with a range of professional and personal tasks, from business planning and data analysis to content creation and workflow automation. Users can begin by selecting a task from their to-do list or browsing project templates provided in the newly launched Projects Gallery.

The feature is currently live on web, iOS, and Android, with versions for Mac and Windows expected to follow.
