Aravind Srinivas, founder and CEO of Perplexity, has once again captured global attention with offering unsolicited all-cash of USD 34.5 billion to acquire Google Chrome. The offer is far above Chrome's own estimated valuation. This comes just months after Perplexity was nearing the close of a funding round in May 2025, valuing the company at USD 14 billion. According to Srinivas, multiple investors are ready to fully back the deal.

Why this move?

The rationale is clear, Google Chrome is the undisputed leader in the global browser market, holding a massive 64.86 per cent market share in 2025, far ahead of Apple's Safari. Mobile usage dominates, with Chrome for Android alone commanding 40.58 per cent of the market, making it the most widely used version worldwide. Over 3.45 billion people use Chrome, and its user base has grown by 44.35 per cent since 2018, despite slower growth in recent years, according to Cropink.

In India, Chrome's dominance is even more striking, with an 85.84 per cent market share. For Srinivas, the attraction lies in Chrome's unparalleled distribution power, an ideal launchpad for Perplexity's AI-based search engine, Comet.

But why is chrome even on the table?

The origins of this opportunity date back to November 2024, when the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) proposed that Google sell Chrome as part of remedies to curb its online search monopoly. In a court filing, the DOJ also urged District Judge Amit Mehta to bar Google from entering agreements with companies such as Apple and Samsung that make Google Search the default on devices.

These recommendations followed Judge Mehta's landmark August 2024 ruling that Google had unlawfully suppressed competition in online search.

Perplexity's ambition

Perplexity's real-time information capabilities have surged in popularity worldwide. In May 2025 alone, it answered 780 million queries, outstripping the 500 million it handled in all of 2023 combined. This isn't the first time Srinivas has made an aggressive acquisition attempt. In January, he offered to merge with TikTok's U.S. operations to address Washington's concerns over the app's Chinese ownership.

What's at stake?

In an era when more users are turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers, web browsers have regained strategic importance as gateways to search traffic and user data, which is a key asset in the AI race. That's why, owning Chrome would instantly give Perplexity access to over three billion users, strengthening its position against giants like OpenAI.

However, Perplexity is not alone in the hunt. OpenAI, Yahoo, and private equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest in acquiring Chrome.

But, will Google sell chrome remains uncertain. The company has not previously offered Chrome for sale and intends to appeal the U.S. court ruling.

Perplexity's recent moves in India

Following its partnership with Airtel, Perplexity recently rolled out live data from India's equity markets on its finance platform. Users can now access real-time share prices, market news, and corporate updates from both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

The feature is available across Perplexity's desktop site, mobile web, and apps. Unlike traditional finance portals, Perplexity allows users to simply type or speak natural-language queries such as "Infosys results" or "Tata Motors share price," instantly it will provide answers.

Interestingly, before announcing the new feature, Srinivas engaged directly with a user suggestion on X (formerly Twitter). Later, he tagged Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, posting, "Spoke to Nikhil and Nithin. Will have something to share soon."

