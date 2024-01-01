PharmEasy

News and Trends

Stride Ventures Launches Fourth Fund with USD 300 Mn Target Corpus

Industry leaders like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, and Ola Electric have benefited from Stride's support.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enters Wellness Sector as Co-Founder of Secret Alchemist, Brand Secures USD 500K Funding

The wellness-driven personal care brand aims to use the fresh funds to enhance marketing, expand brand reach, and diversify products, including pure-grade essential oils in creams, mists, and shower gels.

News and Trends

Ninecamp Ventures, Lifetime Health, and Pintel.ai Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Entrepreneurs

Revolutionizing the healthcare space - PharmEasy's vision for e-healthcare

Recently PharmEasy's parent company, API Holdings bought a major stake in Thyrocare. With its vision for an integrated platform for healthcare, PharmEasy has a whirlwind of an experience, especially with pressing healthcare demands in light of the pandemic