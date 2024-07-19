You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ninecamp Ventures Raises USD 2 Mn Funding from Notable Industry Leaders

Ninecamp Ventures, a new-generation food and beverage firm, has announced the raising of USD 2 million (INR 16 crore) in its seed round from notable angels and non-institutional investors.

The funding round saw participation from a cohort of esteemed investors, including Mohit Gupta, Gaurav Gupta (former Zomato co-founders), Varun and Ghazal Alagh (founders MamaEarth), Vikram Chopra, Ruchit Agarwal, Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid (founders Cars 24), Vir Das (comedian, actor), and Divine (musician), Atul Singh (ex-chairman, Coca-Cola Asia Pacific), Dharmil Sheth (co-founder, PharmEasy), Utsav Somani (ex-AngelList), Ritesh Kumar (Director, DS Group), Aaditya Mittal (founder, Punnya).

The raised funds will be used to further expand the brand portfolio, acquire prime real estate, onboard top talent, and invest in research and development for innovative concepts and products.

Founded by Chaitanya Mathur, Ninecamp aims to create brands that align with the evolving market and the aspirations of Indian consumers. The company envisions introducing a new wave of experiential dining with a key focus on global standard offerings in product, service, design, and ingredients, crafting brands for India and from India.

Mathur had played a pivotal role in establishing Zomato's live business by creating Zomaland.

In April 2024, the company launched its first restaurant, Marièta, a Latin American-inspired restaurant and agave-forward bar, at Two Horizon Center, Gurugram.

Lifetime Health Bags USD 1.5 Mn Funding to Expand At-Home Care Services

Lifetime Health, a digital platform specialising in at-home medical care, has raised USD 1.5 million in its latest seed funding round. The investment was led by The Garage Syndicate, a US-based venture capital firm, and included participation from several angel investors.

This new round of funding follows an earlier USD 900,000 investment from an existing investor.

The new capital will be used to enhance the platform's capabilities and scale its operations.

Founded in 2023 by Konstantin Riabtsev, Michail Vorobiev, and Nabil Ahmed, Lifetime Health aims to revolutionise hospital-at-home care. The platform integrates various medical services—phlebotomy, diagnostic tools, medical devices, nursing care, physiotherapy, and postoperative care—into a single app.

Currently operational in Bengaluru, Lifetime Health partners with 200 local clinics and plans to expand its reach to major Indian cities.

Lifetime Health is targeting the integration of over 10,000 medical offices across India, with an initial focus on expanding from Bangalore to Mumbai. The platform also aims to onboard 1,000 doctors, with 300 expected to become active users, facilitate online appointments, make recommendations, and maintain digital patient records.

Some other startups in this space include Caresathome, CASAMED, Muse Diagnostic, Care24-India, and others.

Pintel.ai Secures USD 1 Mn Funding Led by IvyCap Ventures

Pintel.ai, a platform designed for sales development, has secured a USD 1 million seed round led by IvyCap Ventures. Prominent investors from Whatfix, LambdaTest, Livspace, Moengage, Quizizz, GSF, Hevodata, HROne, and other notable angel investors were also involved in the investment round.

Aman Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Pintel.ai, said, "We are grateful for this funding, which strengthens our mission to automate prospect research, allowing sales professionals to engage more personally with prospects through emails and calls. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our long-term objectives."

Founded by Aman Garg and Nirmal Vatsyayan, Pintel.ai's AI-driven solution offers a flexible and intuitive platform, enabling users to seamlessly integrate multiple data sources and apply custom research logic. This approach significantly reduces research time by up to 90% and boosts sales representatives' productivity by 50%.

Pintel.ai's vision is to empower sales development teams to achieve high-quality outreach at scale, ensuring every interaction with a prospect is personalised and effective. The platform offers both a browser extension and an intuitive tabular UI, making it user-friendly and highly effective for prospecting at scale.