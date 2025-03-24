Pine Labs
Pine Labs Elevates CEO Amrish Rau as Chairman and Managing Director Ahead of IPO Plans
Rau's five-year term as director begins March 24, 2025; he will continue as CEO of the Peak XV-backed fintech, per RoC filing.
Shweta Rajpal Kohli Launches Startup Policy Forum to Boost Startup Ecosystem
SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.
Leo Capital: Supporting Innovation Across Tech Sectors
Leo Capital has raised around USD 200 million across three early-stage funds, backing over 50 startups in diverse sectors including B2B SaaS, fintech, blockchain, and healthtech.
What Pine Labs Gets In Return Gift (Infographic)
Singapore-based payments startup Pine Labs acquired Bengaluru-based giftcard tech startup, Qwikcilver