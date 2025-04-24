Pine Labs Elevates CEO Amrish Rau as Chairman and Managing Director Ahead of IPO Plans Rau's five-year term as director begins March 24, 2025; he will continue as CEO of the Peak XV-backed fintech, per RoC filing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau

Merchant commerce and payments platform Pine Labs has elevated its Chief Executive Officer, Amrish Rau, to the dual role of Chairman and Managing Director, marking a significant leadership consolidation as the company gears up for its much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Rau's appointment, confirmed through a resolution by the company's board, will be effective for a five-year term starting March 24, 2025, as per a recent filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Importantly, he will continue to serve as CEO of the Peak XV-backed fintech firm.

Rau, who joined Pine Labs as CEO in March 2020 after leading PayU India, has played a pivotal role in the company's expansion and product innovation. His elevation comes at a crucial juncture as Pine Labs prepares for a USD 1 billion IPO in the second half of 2025, which will include a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale (OFS).

In a strategic move to align more closely with Indian regulatory frameworks and investor ecosystems, Pine Labs has also received final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to reverse flip its Singapore-based entity back to India. This move places it alongside peers like PhonePe, Groww, Zepto, and Dream11, which have also shifted base to India recently.

Founded as a point-of-sale (POS) solutions provider, Pine Labs now offers a broad range of services, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), invoice management, and gifting solutions. Backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV Partners, Temasek, PayPal, and Mastercard, the company has raised nearly USD 1.3 billion to date and is currently valued at USD 5 billion, according to TheKredible.

The leadership reshuffle and domicile shift underscore Pine Labs' intent to solidify its position in India's burgeoning fintech landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

