Pine Labs has announced the appointment of Sameer Kamath as its new Chief Financial Officer, marking a strategic move as the fintech firm gears up for a public listing.

Kamath will lead the company's global finance strategy, oversee accounting functions, and manage investor relations.

Kamath brings extensive experience in the financial sector. Prior to this role, he served as Group CFO at Avendus Capital and held leadership positions at Motilal Oswal. His appointment comes at a crucial juncture as Pine Labs strengthens its leadership team in preparation for its initial public offering.

"I am thrilled to be joining a technology-first organisation like Pine Labs at such a pivotal moment in their journey," Kamath said in a statement on Thursday. "Looking forward to working with Amrish and the rest of the leadership team to build on the momentum and strengthen the financial foundation of the company."

Chief Executive Officer B Amrish Rau expressed confidence in Kamath's leadership. He noted that Kamath's experience in building high-performing teams and improving financial performance will support Pine Labs in its continued innovation within the fintech sector.

Kamath replaces Marc Kay Mathenz, the outgoing CFO, whose tenure is expected to end in August 2025. Mathenz was granted over 840,000 stock options in the first half of 2025.

The leadership change follows Pine Labs' filing of draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise INR 2,600 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO will also include an offer for sale of nearly 148 million shares by existing stakeholders such as Peak XV Partners, PayPal, and Mastercard.

The proceeds from the public offering will be used for international expansion, technology advancement, and reducing existing debt. Pine Labs operates in several markets, including India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the United States.