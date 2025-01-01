Pratilipi
Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi Raises USD 20 Mn in Series E round led by Jungle Ventures
The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilise the funds to diversify into new storytelling formats such as animation and vertical drama shows, while also setting its sights on international markets.
Nurturing the Next Wave of India-Centric Startups: WEH Ventures
As of now, WEH Ventures has made 27 investments, mainly in pre-seed and seed-stage startups.
Pratilipi Announces Partnership With HarperCollins India To Onboard 200 E-Books On Platform
This partnership will add to Pratilipi's extensive portfolio of books in the fiction space
This Co-founder Ensured That His Regional Language Content App Survived the Storm
Ranjeet Pratap Singh's Pratilipi saw a spell when ShareChat and other Chinese apps crowded the market, pushing others out