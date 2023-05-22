Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pratilipi, one of India's largest digital storytelling community of readers and writers across 12 Indian languages, has today announced a partnership with leading publishing house HarperCollins India. Starting June 2023, 200 commercial fiction titles in Hindi and English from the publishing house will be available in the form of e-books on Pratilipi's platform. This partnership will add to Pratilipi's extensive portfolio of books in the fiction space.

"At Pratilipi, we are committed to continue providing our readers with interesting and engaging stories from languages across the country. The collaboration with HarperCollins is one step ahead in the same direction. Pratilipi currently gives the readers an access to over 10 million stories on our platform and with the new partnership, we are looking forward to expanding our existing catalogue to give our subscribers more quality content to consume. This is just a first step in our partnership and we look forward to taking this relationship further by adding more books in the future," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO, Pratilipi.

In 2020, Pratilipi acquired Mumbai-based IVM Podcasts to enter the fast-growing podcast market. In 2021, they took over The Write Order, one of the largest self-publishing platforms in the country, to expand their repository of original stories. And in 2022, Pratilipi entered the traditional book publishing market with the acquisition of Westland Publications, which was previously owned by Amazon.

"HarperCollins has been publishing the highest quality of books for over 30 years in India and we remain equally excited and committed to take the works of our authors to as wide an audience as possible. We see this collaboration as an opportunity that adds a lot of value to this vision of ours. I am very sure Pratilipi will bring a whole new lot of audience to these great books," said Rahul Dixit, Sr. VP HarperCollins Publishers India.