Pratilipi Announces Partnership With HarperCollins India To Onboard 200 E-Books On Platform This partnership will add to Pratilipi's extensive portfolio of books in the fiction space

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Pratilipi, one of India's largest digital storytelling community of readers and writers across 12 Indian languages, has today announced a partnership with leading publishing house HarperCollins India. Starting June 2023, 200 commercial fiction titles in Hindi and English from the publishing house will be available in the form of e-books on Pratilipi's platform. This partnership will add to Pratilipi's extensive portfolio of books in the fiction space.

"At Pratilipi, we are committed to continue providing our readers with interesting and engaging stories from languages across the country. The collaboration with HarperCollins is one step ahead in the same direction. Pratilipi currently gives the readers an access to over 10 million stories on our platform and with the new partnership, we are looking forward to expanding our existing catalogue to give our subscribers more quality content to consume. This is just a first step in our partnership and we look forward to taking this relationship further by adding more books in the future," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO, Pratilipi.

In 2020, Pratilipi acquired Mumbai-based IVM Podcasts to enter the fast-growing podcast market. In 2021, they took over The Write Order, one of the largest self-publishing platforms in the country, to expand their repository of original stories. And in 2022, Pratilipi entered the traditional book publishing market with the acquisition of Westland Publications, which was previously owned by Amazon.

"HarperCollins has been publishing the highest quality of books for over 30 years in India and we remain equally excited and committed to take the works of our authors to as wide an audience as possible. We see this collaboration as an opportunity that adds a lot of value to this vision of ours. I am very sure Pratilipi will bring a whole new lot of audience to these great books," said Rahul Dixit, Sr. VP HarperCollins Publishers India.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Pratilipi Ebooks

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

Impact Unicorn: Rightful Indian Legacy For G20

The forum represents the world largest economies, sets a common agenda on global issues, both economic and political, and involves Heads of States and various other political leaders and the country that presides the G20, has the potential opportunity to shape the vision for the Global Economy and Geopolitics

By Vineet Rai
Devices

Show Potential Buyers What's on the Market With These Real Estate Friendly Quadcopters, Only $150

Get two drones and make your real estate business stand out.

By Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work

This infographic will teach you simple tricks to help keep you going all day long.

By Rose Leadem
News and Trends

Tech Mahindra Partners With EarthID To Create Blueprint For Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Powered Metaverse

The partnership is first-of-its-kind to safeguard user identities in metaverse environments from emerging threat vectors.

By Priya Kapoor
Lifestyle

Meet the New Snac(k)ing

Happilo serves an exclusive range of nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry roasted snacks, trail mixes, and festive gift hampers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

The Everevolving Entrepreneur

Currently, the brand has 2500+ distributors and 20+ exclusive showrooms across the country and is venturing into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, and a few African nations markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff