Govt Serious About Making B'luru a Global City, Push to Become EV-Capital of India: Priyank Kharge
He also quoted data from the Centre of Science and Environment, according to which an unskilled worker loses anywhere between INR 7200-19,600 each year because of traffic, a skilled worker could lose up to INR 23,800, and a highly skilled worker could go beyond INR 30,000, pointing to the need for immediate decongestion in Bengaluru.
Karnataka to Launch INR 100 Cr Fund to Identify India's Top 50 AI Companies
The funds will support identifying, nurturing, and scaling India's top 50 innovative AI companies.
Karnataka to Build INR 650 Cr Space and Defence Manufacturing Park, Eyes 50% Share in Space Market
The park, set to open in 18-24 months, will include testing centres and simulation labs, boosting economies of scale, indigenisation, and fostering collaborations between domestic and international space and defence players.
GCCs to Propel the Nation in R&D And Innovations: Kharge
In light of the fresh GCC policy unveiled by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Kharge said that the state intends to attract as many as 500 new GCCs in the next 4-5 years with USD 50 billion dollars in investment.