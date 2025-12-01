The complex will have a refining capacity of 15,000 MTPA in the first phase, creating a domestic supply of high-purity elements such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and graphite.

Bengaluru-based MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology of the Government of Karnataka to establish an INR 350 crore Giga Critical Minerals Refining Complex in the city. The agreement was formalised at the Bengaluru International Centre.

The proposed complex is planned as part of India's National Critical Minerals Mission, which seeks to strengthen domestic refining capacity and support the growing need for materials used in electric mobility, renewable energy systems and advanced manufacturing. The company said the first phase will include a refining capacity of 15,000 MTPA and is expected to generate 13,400 tonnes of output annually.

According to MiniMines, the facility will produce high purity lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite, among other essential elements. These refined materials currently depend heavily on imports. The company stated that local processing will help sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace, defence and electronics by ensuring dependable access to refined minerals.

Anupam Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of MiniMines Cleantech Solutions, said, "With this refining complex we aim to build a domestic ecosystem capable of supplying high purity materials needed for batteries, magnets and clean energy technologies. Our focus is to recover value from waste streams and reduce the country's dependence on imported raw materials."

The complex will use the company's patented Hybrid Hydrometallurgy process for lithium ion battery recycling and will also host a research and development and training centre focused on circular mineral processing. MiniMines expects the project to generate more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs once operational.

Dr Manjula N, Secretary of Electronics, IT, Bt and Science and Technology in the Government of Karnataka, said, "We commend MiniMines for advancing critical mineral and rare earth recovery. This complex fits well with Karnataka's commitment to building a strong ESDM ecosystem and reducing import dependency."

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and IT and BT, added, "This initiative strengthens our tech ecosystem while lowering environmental impact."

MiniMines has received INR 4.3 crore in grants from Oil India Corporation, UNIDO, and ACT Grants, and is also supported by Mercedes Benz through its Climate Tech Incubator Villgro.