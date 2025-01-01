Public limited

News and Trends

Juniper Green Energy, Park Medi World & Innovatiview India Set to Go Public in December

As retail participation surges, the capacity of domestic capital markets has grown. As of September 2025, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported that its pool of unique registered investors crossed 12 crore, a sign of expanding investor reach and heightened market interest.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LG Electronics IPO Closes Today, Tata Capital GMP Drops

LG Electronics' INR 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics, which opened on October 7, is set to close today, October 9. The grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Capital has seen a notable decline.

News and Trends

FirstCry's Parent Company BRAINBEES SOLUTIONS LIMITED Announces Its IPO

Brainbees Solutions Limited, the registered company of the brand First Cry has proposed to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Thursday, August 8, 2024.

News and Trends

Largest India-Focused CDMO Company Akums Goes Public: Price Band Set at ₹ 646-679

Delhi-based pharma company Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its transition into a public company at a press meet held today.