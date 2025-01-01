Public limited
Juniper Green Energy, Park Medi World & Innovatiview India Set to Go Public in December
As retail participation surges, the capacity of domestic capital markets has grown. As of September 2025, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported that its pool of unique registered investors crossed 12 crore, a sign of expanding investor reach and heightened market interest.
LG Electronics IPO Closes Today, Tata Capital GMP Drops
LG Electronics' INR 11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics, which opened on October 7, is set to close today, October 9. The grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Capital has seen a notable decline.
FirstCry's Parent Company BRAINBEES SOLUTIONS LIMITED Announces Its IPO
Brainbees Solutions Limited, the registered company of the brand First Cry has proposed to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Thursday, August 8, 2024.
Largest India-Focused CDMO Company Akums Goes Public: Price Band Set at ₹ 646-679
Delhi-based pharma company Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its transition into a public company at a press meet held today.