As retail participation surges, the capacity of domestic capital markets has grown. As of September 2025, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported that its pool of unique registered investors crossed 12 crore, a sign of expanding investor reach and heightened market interest.

Delhi NCR continues to dominate capital-market activity in India: in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, there were 11 IPOs from the region, compared with 6 in the same period of 2023, according to data from Tracxn.

Historically, the NCR region has accounted for roughly 40 per cent of tech-startup funding in India in early 2025, underscoring its central role in India's capital markets ecosystem.

Here's a look at three companies across sectors from the NCR region, hitting the markets this December.

Juniper Green Energy Limited

Juniper Green Energy Limited, one of India's top 10 renewable independent power producers (IPPs) by total capacity as of December 31, 2024, is set for an INR 3,000 crore IPO consisting entirely of a fresh issue.

The company filed its draft RHP with SEBI earlier in June this year, with the market regulator giving its approval for the IPO in August.

According to a CRISIL report, the company's total capacity, including operational, under-construction, contracted, and awarded projects, stood at 7,898.45 MW as of May 31, 2025. Juniper Green Energy, since commissioning its first 100 MW solar project in March 2020, has expanded across solar and wind and is now one of the major participants in complex project categories such as Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The company also ranks as the second-largest bidder in terms of total capacity won in WSH and FDRE tenders between April 2021 and December, with a 100 per cent conversion rate for the same tenders.

Park Medi World Limited

Park Medi World is preparing an INR 1,260 crore public issue, making it one of the major healthcare IPOs from North India this year, with the company being the second largest private hospital chain in North India, with a total bed capacity of 3,000 beds

The company is also the largest private hospital chain in Haryana, according to a CRISIL report with 1,600 beds as of September 30, 2024 (CRISIL report).

The company received its SEBI approval in August 2025. The INR 1,260 IPO will consist of a fresh issue of INR 960 crore, with an INR 300 crore offer for sale component (OFS).

Innovatiview India Limited

Innovatiview India Limited, one of the leading automated security and surveillance solutions providers, is heading to the market with an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) issue of INR 2,000 crore.

The company filed its papers with SEBI back in February this year and received its approval in August.

As of FY24, it is the largest player in India's examination-integrated security segment, with a 73.7 per cent revenue market share, according to an F&S report. Innovatiview is among the first in India to integrate AI-driven CCTV surveillance and touchless biometric systems to detect impersonation. Between April and September 2024, the company served 72 clients and provided solutions for 1,409 examinations across the country.