Get All Access for $5/mo

Largest India-Focused CDMO Company Akums Goes Public: Price Band Set at ₹ 646-679 Delhi-based pharma company Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its transition into a public company at a press meet held today.

By Prince Kariappa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akums
Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director & Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Delhi-based pharma company Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its transition into a public company at a press meet held today.

The company said it shall open the bid concerning its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Equity Shares on 30 July 2024.

The Offer comprises a fresh issue of such number of Equity Shares face value INR 2 each by the company aggregating up to INR 6,800 Million in 'Fresh Issue' and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17,330,435 Equity Shares by existing shareholders of the company.

Akums boasts a market-leader status, with a 30 per cent market share in the Indian Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market, and has more than 900 DCGI and FSSAI approvals in its inventory.

The Offered Shares comprise up to 1,512,000 Equity Shares by the Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Jain, up to 1,512,000 Equity Shares by Sandeep Jain, the other Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of the company and up to 14,306,435 Equity Shares by Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. Ruby QC is backed by Quadria Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity fund operating in Asia.

According to the company, the Offer includes a reservation of up to such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to INR 15.00 Crore) for subscription by eligible employees.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at INR 646-679 per Equity Share and bids can be made for a minimum of 22 Equity Shares and in multiples of 22 Equity Shares after that.

Akums revealed that it intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for rep Fresh Issue of Equity Shares by the Company for repayment and prepayment of debts incurred, repayment/ prepayment of indebtedness of its subsidiaries namely, Maxcure Nutravedics Limited and Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited and finally, funding incremental working capital requirements of the company while pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions.

These equity shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the Company dated July 24, 2024, filed with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, and Ambit Private Limited are the book-running lead managers to the Offer (BRLMs).

Prince Kariappa

Features Content Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Edtech in 2023: A Year Of Layoffs and Funding Crunch

Edtech unicorn Byju's was engulfed with multiple problems this year, which led to skepticism about the entire sector

By S Shanthi
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Starting a Business

Your Business Will Never Succeed If You Overlook This Key Step

A comprehensive guide for startups to achieve and maintain product-market fit through thorough market research, iterative product development and strategic scaling while prioritizing customer feedback and agility.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

Why Hearing a 'No' is the Best 'Yes' for an Entrepreneur

Throughout the years, I have discovered that rejection is an inevitable part of entrepreneurship, and learning to embrace it is crucial for achieving success.

By Rogers Healy