QED Investors

Skor Technologies Secures USD 6.2 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding Round

With the raised funds, the platform aims to tackle Indonesia's underpenetrated consumer credit market.

Jugyah, Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, Telkes Technologies, and TimBuckDo Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment

Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.

iPiD, BIGGUYS, and Docplix Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.