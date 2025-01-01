QED Investors
Skor Technologies Secures USD 6.2 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding Round
With the raised funds, the platform aims to tackle Indonesia's underpenetrated consumer credit market.
Jugyah, Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, Telkes Technologies, and TimBuckDo Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment
Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.
iPiD, BIGGUYS, and Docplix Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.