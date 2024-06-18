Get All Access for $5/mo

Indian Cricket Icon Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LEO1 Co-founders with Rohit Sharma

Edu-fintech company (formerly known as Financepeer) LEO1 has announced a strategic investment from the Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma.

LEO1 has also received funding from QED Investors, Aavishkaar Capital, Ardent Investors LLC, 9Unicorn, DMI Finance, MS Fincap, Angel Bay, Ratna Fin Capital, Neweva Capital, AAR EM Ventures, and a number of additional investors.

Over the last three years, the company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.

As per the official release, investment will be directed towards innovation, technology, and expansion.

Rohit Sharma said, "I am thrilled to support LEO1 in its mission to revolutionise learning and make quality education accessible to everyone. Their approach, unwavering commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit are truly inspiring as they work to positively impact the lives of aspiring students and their parents. This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for me to back initiatives that can make a significant difference for an entire generation."

Established in 2018 by Rohit Gajbhiye, LEO1 is committed to promoting financial literacy among students, providing them with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively.

The platform recently introduced the 'Financial SAAS' product, which offers a comprehensive solution for financial transactions within the education sector.

It includes a LEO1 payment card that serves as both a smart card and a LEO1 smart ID card within campus premises. The card enables effortless transactions, allowing for tap-and-pay convenience for institute fees, retail purchases, online transactions, and ATM withdrawals, whether on or off-campus. Simultaneously, its role as a smart ID card streamlines access to campus facilities and services, ensuring a hassle-free experience for students.

The platform also incentivizes timely fee payments through a reward mechanism, encouraging responsible financial behaviour. Moreover, LEO1 is committed to promoting financial literacy among students, providing them with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively.

Rohit Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of LEO1, said, "We aim to instill a crucial discipline within the education sector. Irregular cash flow often leads to excessive efforts focused solely on fee recovery over other important developments. This is an ancient problem for institutes across the country."

"Parallelly, given that education constitutes a significant portion—15-20%—of household earnings, parents and students lack sufficient motivation to make timely payments. LEO1 addresses these challenges through our 'Financial SAAS' model that motivates responsible financial behaviour in them," he added.

The company claims to have partnered with over 31 large institutions nationwide, like Narayana, Jain Group, SAGE University, etc, to offer its 'Financial SAAS' platform, benefiting around half a million students across the country.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
Leadership

15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart

Influential leaders spark change for the better.

By Deep Patel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

EV Industry Voice Its Wishlist Ahead Of Budget 2024

GST, reallocation of subsidies including FAME and PLI, and boost for recycling and R&D among concerns of electric vehicle sector ahead budget session mid-July.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business News

Costco Customers Claim a Favorite Food's New Packaging Is Causing Leaks: 'Hated Everything About It'

Costco's rotisserie chicken is a cult-favorite item with a low price point, but its new packaging is reportedly making a mess.

By Emily Rella