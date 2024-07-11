You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jugyah Raises USD 1.5 Mn Led by White Venture Capital and Others

Online real estate broker Jugyah has announced its emergence from stealth mode, securing USD 1.5 million in a funding round led by White Venture Capital, QED Investors, and Godrej Properties.

Additional investors include Whiteboard Capital, Singularity Ventures, and notable angels like Kunal Shah (Cred), Harsh Jain (Dream11), and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace).

The funds will facilitate Jugyah's expansion across the Mumbai metropolitan region, focusing on high-demand areas before extending to other cities.

Jugyah aims to revolutionise the home buying and renting experience by integrating the entire value chain digitally, offering services from search and discovery to post-move-in assistance.

"We realised that listing platforms are very surface level and barely solve the search and discovery problem," said Arshad Balwa, co-founder and CEO, Jugyah. "By vertically integrating all the five steps through a digital platform with a physical experience centre and embedding a fin-tech layer to remove nuisances and adding features such as legal assistance, loan financing we realised we could create an affordable, truly 10x, digitally enabled method of finding a home. The goal is to make real estate brokerage a standardised product instead of a variable quality service."

Founded in 2023 by Arshad Balwa and Ansuman Mohanty, Jugyah operates a fin-tech enabled, real estate brokerage, with an in house mortgage origination arm, similar to Loft and Quinto Andar in Brazil and Redfin in the USA.

The platform is experiencing over 50% month-on-month growth and aims to be cash flow positive by year-end. Jugyah also operates offline experience centres in South and Navi Mumbai, providing in-person services for buyers, sellers, and tenants.

Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, and Telkes Technologies Secure INR 80 Lakh Each in IPV Ideaschool Batch 1.0

Angel investment firm Inflection Point Ventures has unveiled the winners of its inaugural early-stage accelerator program, IPV Ideaschool Batch 1.0. The three winners—Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, and Telkes Technologies—each received seed funding of INR 80 lakh.

The top 15 finalists pitched their ideas to a jury of reputed CXOs, including Sukhmani Bedi from Orios Venture Partners and Jaideep Singh Kalra from HSBC. The selection process concluded with the three winners securing funding for their unique and innovative ideas, previously unfunded on the IPV platform.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures said, "Through this program, we have received applications from metros to tier II towns like Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Samastipur in Bihar, Kollam in Kerala, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, and Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan. This confirms our thesis that innovation is not restricted to a select few in key startup hubs but today, next-gen founders are also emerging from small pockets."

Bloq Quantum, founded by Sreekuttan LS, is innovating in quantum computing with AI-enabled collaborative solutions for quantum data and algorithm pipelines. Medront Datalabs, led by Nitesh Singh, offers a secure Data Pods and Consent Platform that empowers users to control personal data and exchange it securely with D2C brands. Telkes Technologies (My Pickup), founded by Abhijeet Jagtap, provides subscription-based electric auto-rickshaw services for office commuters and school children, aiming to transform daily travel experiences.

Abhijeet Dattatraya Jagtap, Founder and CEO, Telkes Technologies, said, "The accelerator program gives us a significant advantage over other startups. Not only have we secured initial funding, but we have also gained access to IPV's extensive ecosystem, which includes VC connections, infrastructure support, strategic partnerships, and expert mentorship. Additionally, the Ideaschool program effectively filters out ideas from domain-agnostic startups with minimal traction but proven POCs to fast-track them and make them VC fund-ready. This comprehensive support helps us scale our businesses rapidly and effectively, ensuring our ability to raise institutional rounds."

Following the success of Batch 1.0, IPV is excited to announce the launch of IPV Ideaschool Batch 2.0 starting August 1, 2024, offering early-stage startups opportunities to refine business models and secure funding. Applications open until August 20, 2024.

TimBuckDo Raises INR 2 Cr in Seed Funding

On-demand talent platform TimBuckDo has raised INR 2 crore in seed funding led by two US-based angel investors Morton Meyerson and Nandkishore (Andy) Kalambi.

Timbuckdo, founded by Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, is an innovative platform that connects students with part-time gig opportunities. By leveraging AI and technology, Timbuckdo matches students with suitable gigs, empowering them with flexible employment that fits their schedules and skill sets.

"With over 50% of India's population under the age of 25, it's crucial to harness their potential and empower them with relevant opportunities. The part-time job market is experiencing significant growth, with a 30% increase in opportunities over the past year alone. At Timbuckdo, we are committed to provide flexible and meaningful employment to the younger generation and thereby drive economic growth,"said Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, Co-founders of Timbuckdo.