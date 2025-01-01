Quess Corp
IT Services Companies Set up Dedicated GCC Service Units
The GCC-as-a-Service model enables the company to focus on its core operations while the service provider takes care of the other aspects like infrastructure, real estate, legal compliance, tech peripherals, and talent.
Gen AI and Related Skills See Highest Growth at 32% in Indian GCCs: Report
By 2030, India's GCC market is projected to grow to USD 99-105 billion, with a workforce exceeding 2.4 million professionals.
HRtech Startup Umwelt.Ai Gains USD 125K Seed Funding from Upekkha
With this seed funding, Umwelt.Ai is poised to further its mission of revolutionising HR technology and employee experience management, making a significant impact on organisations globally.
Freshers Makeup 53% of Startup Jobs in India: foundit Insights Tracker
Between April 2023 and April 2024, startups in the IT services sector observed a consistent rise in employment, going from 20 percent to 23 percent. However, recruiting for startups in the media & entertainment, Internet, and BFSI/Fintech sectors slightly decreased.