IT Services Companies Set up Dedicated GCC Service Units The GCC-as-a-Service model enables the company to focus on its core operations while the service provider takes care of the other aspects like infrastructure, real estate, legal compliance, tech peripherals, and talent.

Several Indian IT services companies are setting up dedicated service units catering to global capability centres (GCCs) to help such centres optimize costs and create additional value.

Establishing a GCC business typically requires millions of dollars of upfront investment in the form of Capex while taking between 12-24 months to set up, operate and scale. The GCC-as-a-Service model enables the company to focus on its core operations while the service provider takes care of the other aspects like infrastructure, real estate, legal compliance, tech peripherals, and talent.

On July 1, LTIMindtree launched its GCC-as-a-Service offering to cater to organizations that may want to set up GCCs or scale their existing ones to optimize costs and create added value. "The catalogue covers a spectrum of Build, Operate, Transform and Transfer services, offering clients the option to pick and choose what they require," the company said in a statement.

GCC-as-a-Service commercials are designed on a per-seat or per service basis to ensure cost optimization and value realization. The 'Build' component includes end-to-end support for setting up entities including legal compliance and infrastructure; under 'Operate' services include transition management, program governance, delivery excellence, and knowledge management.

The 'Transform' component includes transformation enablers such as industry-specific offerings, technology solutions and frameworks. Finally, the 'Transfer' component includes structured transition services covering talent migration, capability handover, change management and knowledge transfer to ensure long-term success and continuity.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, "GCCs are becoming strategic centers for industry-specific transformation and efficiency. LTIMindtree's GCC-as-a-Service helps enterprises build, scale, and evolve their GCCs into global innovation hubs, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem to drive next-gen capabilities and gain a competitive edge with scalable, responsible AI."

LTIMindtree's GCC-as-a-Service comes days after Quest Corp, leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions, launched Origint, a strategic service-line to help global enterprises set up, scale, and operate high-performing GCCs across India and key international market.
This strategic move comes at a time when India has emerged as the epicenter of GCC growth.

The country now hosts about 1,800 GCCs, with 120 new centers launched in 2024 alone. These centers contributed to 17 per cent YoY tech workforce growth, adding nearly 1.8 lakh jobs in 2024, and the market is projected to reach USD 105 billion by 2030, employing 24 lakh professionals.

As GCCs evolve from cost-efficiency centers into strategic hubs of innovation, Quess said Origint serves as "a single-window solution to empower global capabilities and offers a comprehensive solution that spans blueprinting, regulatory compliance, real estate, infrastructure management, digital onboarding, AI-powered hiring, and managed operations for global enterprises. It offers bespoke solutions for firms seeking shared service hubs, tech delivery centers, R&D units, or customer experience operations."

"Global enterprises are increasingly seeking more than mere cost savings — they want speed, innovation, and efficiency at scale," said Guruprasad Srinivasan, CEO & Executive Director, Quess Corp. "With Mohit Mathur joining as Chief Business Officer for our GCC business, we are scaling up this opportunity. Under Mohit's leadership, Origint is being launched, to transform capability centers into dynamic ecosystems that empower businesses to scale and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. This is more than a new service line, it's a growth engine for our clients and for Quess. Origint is our commitment to powering the next wave of enterprise transformation, not as a service provider, but as a long-term growth partner."

Lohit Bhatia, President – Workforce Management, Quess Corp, said, "Over the last 17 years, Quess has built a solid foundation which further enabled us to support over 350 GCCs across 8 countries. Origint - Powered by Quess and in partnership with our demerged entities - Digitide for AI-first digital solutions and Bluspring for infrastructure management, and other key external global partners, we are making a bold bet on the future of GCCs. With this holistic approach across people, platforms, and precision delivery, we are poised to reimagine the GCC playbook."

To be sure, GCCs are taking away part of the business from IT services companies as clients are reducing their outsourcing spend by setting up their own tech centres. So by building business lines like GCC-as-a-Service, IT services companies are in a way partnering with the GCCs instead of competing.
