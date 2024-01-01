Quikr

Growth Strategies

6 Indian Unicorns and Their Multi-Mega Acquisition Tales

Acquiring a company when you have the resources and money is one of the easiest ways for start-ups to accelerate business growth

By Bhavya Kaushal
Technology

Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector

Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s

Lifestyle

A Quick Look Inside Quikr

Since a lot of work happens over calls, the employees are often seen walk and talk across the fitness-friendly campus.

Growth Strategies

Get Set Go Quikrrrr...

Only a handful of startups can boast of the coveted unicorn tag today.

Starting a Business

How To Build a Reselling Platform in India

In case of reselling platforms, every consumer is going benchmark your company against the classifieds - Olx, Quikr

News and Trends

Here's How the Latest Acquisition Will Help Quikr Bolster Its Job Portal Platform

Hiree is invested by IDG Ventures India Pvt Ltd and a bunch of other angel investors. Ravi Gururaj is an advisor to the company.

News and Trends

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr

Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.

News and Trends

Quikr Strengthens Its Delivery Service By Launching Fleet Of Trucks

Quikr rolls out its own logistic arm to strengthen Quikr Doorstep.