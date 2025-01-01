Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Invest in Nuvana Wellness Clinic
The clinic will use their support to boost growth by expanding research, advancing regenerative therapies, improving data driven personalisation, and opening new centres integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery.
Rakul Preet Singh and Curefoods Join Hands to Launch Arambam
By 2024, the Hyderabad-based hospitality brand hopes to have ten cloud kitchens and three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Rakul Preet Singh: The Bold, Beautiful & Boss Lady
Who is Rakul Preet Singh offscreen? In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India, we explore various shades of Singh
The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet is someone who not just rules the bright lights but also the boardroom. Check out our Digital Cover to know everything about her