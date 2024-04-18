You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Rakul Preet Singh and Curefoods Join Hands to Launch Arambam By 2024, the Hyderabad-based hospitality brand hopes to have ten cloud kitchens and three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ankit Nagori (Founder of Curefoods), Rakul Preet Singh & Pavan (Co-founders of Arambam)

Film actress Rakul Preet Singh has become a hospitality entrepreneur by launching her first millet-focused dine-in restaurant in Madhapur, Hyderabad. In partnership with Curefoods, a food and beverage company and cloud kitchen operator, she introduced "Arambam – Starts with Millet." The fitness enthusiast is also starting to serve as Arambam's brand ambassador.

"As a fitness enthusiast, I am always looking for ways to consume nutritious food that also tastes good promoting responsible eating. Hyderabad is very close to my heart, as I started my acting career here, and I am glad my F&B venture is also starting here," said Rakul Preet Singh.

"Our unique and seasonal menu is curated around millet-based dishes, emphasising healthy eating without compromising on taste," she added.

The brand is planned to expand with three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad and operate 10 cloud kitchens in 2024.

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said, "Arambam represents our dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle and mindful eating. We are thrilled with this collaboration and are looking forward to expanding into two more restaurants in Bangalore and Chennai, along with ten cloud kitchens this year."

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori, the F&B brand Curefoods houses brands like EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle, among others.

It has over 300 cloud kitchens and offline stores that cater to over 10 cuisines across 25 cities in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Tesla's Arrival in India: Igniting Growth and Innovation in the EV Market

A recent research report by Counterpoint research, says India's EV sales in expected to increase by 66 per cent in 2024, and EVs market share in passenger vehicle segment will double to 4 per cent from 2 per cent in 2023.

By Priyanka Tanwer
News and Trends

ESG Consulting Startup Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 Mn in Series B from Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments

The Mumbai-based platform will use the fresh funds for scaling up existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs

The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Make Money With Facebook Ads, According to Experts

Creating the right message is a crucial first step to making money with Facebook ads, but it doesn't end there. This guide will help you create ads that actually convert.

By R.L. Adams
Starting a Business

The Entrepreneur Who Made 'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Stranger Things' Sound as Awesome as They Look

Orfeas Boteas, the founder and CEO of Krotos, discusses his game-changing AI-powered sound design platform.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Country Star Jelly Roll Sued By Local Band For Copyright Infringement, 'Harm' to Reputation

The band Jellyroll has been around since the 1980s.

By Emily Rella