By 2024, the Hyderabad-based hospitality brand hopes to have ten cloud kitchens and three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Film actress Rakul Preet Singh has become a hospitality entrepreneur by launching her first millet-focused dine-in restaurant in Madhapur, Hyderabad. In partnership with Curefoods, a food and beverage company and cloud kitchen operator, she introduced "Arambam – Starts with Millet." The fitness enthusiast is also starting to serve as Arambam's brand ambassador.

"As a fitness enthusiast, I am always looking for ways to consume nutritious food that also tastes good promoting responsible eating. Hyderabad is very close to my heart, as I started my acting career here, and I am glad my F&B venture is also starting here," said Rakul Preet Singh.

"Our unique and seasonal menu is curated around millet-based dishes, emphasising healthy eating without compromising on taste," she added.

The brand is planned to expand with three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad and operate 10 cloud kitchens in 2024.

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said, "Arambam represents our dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle and mindful eating. We are thrilled with this collaboration and are looking forward to expanding into two more restaurants in Bangalore and Chennai, along with ten cloud kitchens this year."

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori, the F&B brand Curefoods houses brands like EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle, among others.

It has over 300 cloud kitchens and offline stores that cater to over 10 cuisines across 25 cities in India.