Nuvana Wellness Clinic, a Mumbai-based integrative health and regenerative wellness centre, has announced the onboarding of actor entrepreneurs Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as strategic investors. The investment amount has not been disclosed.

The partnership stems from a shared belief in preventive health and long term wellbeing. Both Rakul and Jackky have experienced Nuvana's advanced treatments personally and connected with its focus on science backed care, natural optimisation, and personalised health protocols.

The clinic plans to leverage their support to strengthen its upcoming growth phase. This includes expanding research capabilities, advancing regenerative therapies, enhancing data driven personalisation, and opening new centres that combine diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery under one ecosystem.

Founded in 2023 by Dr Rohan Goyal and Abhishree Goyal, Nuvana Wellness offers a wide range of integrative health and aesthetic services. These include knee pain management, physiotherapy, acupuncture, cosmetology, HydraFacials, laser hair removal, hair PRP therapy, IV drips, ozone therapy, and hydrogen inhalation therapy. The centre aims to promote long term wellbeing with natural and science based solutions.

Dr Rohan said, "My vision is for Nuvana to become the place people trust to tell them what is real, what is safe, and what actually works and to help India move toward a more informed and empowered way of living."

He added, "Their support enables us to expand responsibly with new centres, new treatment pathways, and a more integrated ecosystem. This investment is momentum for innovation India has not yet seen in the wellness space."