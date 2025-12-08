Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Invest in Nuvana Wellness Clinic The clinic will use their support to boost growth by expanding research, advancing regenerative therapies, improving data driven personalisation, and opening new centres integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nuvana Wellness Clinic

Nuvana Wellness Clinic, a Mumbai-based integrative health and regenerative wellness centre, has announced the onboarding of actor entrepreneurs Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as strategic investors. The investment amount has not been disclosed.

The partnership stems from a shared belief in preventive health and long term wellbeing. Both Rakul and Jackky have experienced Nuvana's advanced treatments personally and connected with its focus on science backed care, natural optimisation, and personalised health protocols.

The clinic plans to leverage their support to strengthen its upcoming growth phase. This includes expanding research capabilities, advancing regenerative therapies, enhancing data driven personalisation, and opening new centres that combine diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery under one ecosystem.

Founded in 2023 by Dr Rohan Goyal and Abhishree Goyal, Nuvana Wellness offers a wide range of integrative health and aesthetic services. These include knee pain management, physiotherapy, acupuncture, cosmetology, HydraFacials, laser hair removal, hair PRP therapy, IV drips, ozone therapy, and hydrogen inhalation therapy. The centre aims to promote long term wellbeing with natural and science based solutions.

Dr Rohan said, "My vision is for Nuvana to become the place people trust to tell them what is real, what is safe, and what actually works and to help India move toward a more informed and empowered way of living."

He added, "Their support enables us to expand responsibly with new centres, new treatment pathways, and a more integrated ecosystem. This investment is momentum for innovation India has not yet seen in the wellness space."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae