redBus

News and Trends

StampMyVisa Acquires Travel Tech Startup Teleport

Teleport has been backed by well-known entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah of CRED, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, and Phanindra Sama of RedBus.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Qila Games, Lighthouse PropTech, and Kraftshala Secure Early-Stage Funding

The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Growth Strategies

4 Tips By redBus Co-founder Phanindra Sama On Pitching To VCs

Speaking at the online event Startup Funding Summit organised by MyDreamStore.in, Sama said entrepreneurs need to be themselves while pitching

Lifestyle

Experimenting With Life

"While there were so many ideas after the exit, I decided to take a five-year break to unlearn everything" - Phanindra Sama