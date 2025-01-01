redBus
News and Trends
StampMyVisa Acquires Travel Tech Startup Teleport
Teleport has been backed by well-known entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah of CRED, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, and Phanindra Sama of RedBus.
News and Trends
Qila Games, Lighthouse PropTech, and Kraftshala Secure Early-Stage Funding
The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.
Growth Strategies
4 Tips By redBus Co-founder Phanindra Sama On Pitching To VCs
Speaking at the online event Startup Funding Summit organised by MyDreamStore.in, Sama said entrepreneurs need to be themselves while pitching
Lifestyle
Experimenting With Life
"While there were so many ideas after the exit, I decided to take a five-year break to unlearn everything" - Phanindra Sama