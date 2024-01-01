Reserve Bank of India
How Covid-19 Is Reshaping Lending For SMEs
The eligibility filter has to go beyond the barriers of traditional lending decision-making which has already created a credit gap of over $400 billion in the SME category
The Ailing Indian Economy Needs a Consumer and Liquidity Push for Revival
The GDP growth of 5% in the April-June quarter has ignited concerns that the slowdown might be a prolonged one
IMF Chief Urges Central Banks to Open Doors for Digital Currency
Christine Lagarde urged central banks all over the world to explore this idea that is bringing a new dimension to the FinTech revolution
Enabling Technology to Tackle the Indian NPA Crisis
It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find a solution to the existing NPA crisis
PUBG's India Connection & Amazon Pay India Acquires Tapzo: 4 Things to Know Today
RBI Hikes Repo Rate & Huawei Takes a Bite of the Apple: 4 Things to Know Today
Flipkart, Ebay Break up & RBI Says Cash-on-Delivery is Not Authorized: 4 Things to Know Today
How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers
While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
Is This the End of The Crypto Era For Indian Users? May Be Not
While there are many options for investors to trade in virtual currencies like peer-to-peer, crypto-to-crypto, crypto-to-cash, offshore exchanges and use of international bank accounts, panic has no room to play.
BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today
Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?
RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
Have Cryptocurrency? Don't Worry, We Tell You the Way to Liquefy
As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
Is it Time for Crypto Exchanges to Move Their HQs Outside India?
Relocating to a new country or offshore wouldn't be an easy task as there would be significant tax and regulatory ramifications
Payment Start-ups Welcome RBI's Move to Store Data Within India
RBI has asked payment operators to ensure their data is stored in India only within six months
Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India
RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency