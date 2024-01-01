Rukam Capital

Yoho Footwear Secures INR 27 Cr in Pre-Series B Round Led by Gulf Islamic Investments

Yoho will use the funds for product development, R&D, marketing, and offline expansion while also focusing on recruiting to support its growth and achieve its ambitious business goals.

Eco-Friendly Startup Beco Raises USD 10 Mn to Scale Up Operations and Market Reach

The Mumbai-based brand aims to deploy the raised capital towards capacity building and innovation, strengthening offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.

Packaged Food Startup Go DESi Secures INR 41 Cr Funding Led by Aavishkaar Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for business expansion geographically, deepen SKU presence, and build and strengthen capacity.

AI Music Startup Beatoven.ai Raises INR 11 Cr in Pre-Series A

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to enhance overall user experience and develop a scalable go-to-market strategy.