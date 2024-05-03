The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for business expansion geographically, deepen SKU presence, and build and strengthen capacity.

Packaged food startup Go DESi announced the raising of INR 41 crore in a funding round led by Avishkaar Group firm Avishkaar Capital.

This round also represents the sixth investment from the USD 150 million Aavishkaar India Fund VI, which makes investments in impact areas including financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture, the environment, consumer goods, and healthcare in India. Aavishkaar Capital is an impact fund associated with the Aavishkaar Group.

Existing investors Rukam Capital, Roots Ventures, and DSG Consumer also participated in the investment round.

It raised INR 4.5 crore in investment in 2020, led by Rukam Capital.

"There are immense opportunities in the packaged food industry in India, which is growing rapidly at 20–25%. The funding partnership with Aavishkaar Capital will help Go DESi strengthen its product portfolio, accelerate marketing, rapidly scale our geographic focus, and expand our distribution reach," said Vinay Kothari, Co-founder of Go DESi.

Founded in 2018 by the brother-sister duo Vinay Kothari and Raksha Kothari, Go DESi manufactures and sells products inspired by regional ﬂavours, tastes, and formats. The platform claims to have sold over 15 million units, and its products are available in more than 40,000 stores across the country.

Divya Gupta, Investment Director, Aavishkaar Capital, said, "The company has created a strong brand name and a robust distribution engine in a short time. We believe the opportunity is very significant, and Go DESi team has all the right ingredients to capture the dynamic confectionery market in India."