Get All Access for $5/mo

Eco-Friendly Startup Beco Raises USD 10 Mn to Scale Up Operations and Market Reach The Mumbai-based brand aims to deploy the raised capital towards capacity building and innovation, strengthening offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Anuj Ruia, Akshay Varma, & Aditya Ruia, Co-founders of Beco

Beco, a Mumbai-based eco-friendly brand specialising in home, kitchen, and personal care products, has raised USD 10 million in its pre-Series B funding round led by Tanglin Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Manish Choksi, promoter of Asian paints, existing investor Rukam Capital, and Synergy Capital.

This latest funding follows a USD 3 million Series A round completed in December 2022, led by Rukam Capital.

The new capital will be allocated to several strategic areas: boosting innovation and production capacity, developing an extensive offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.

Aditya Ruia, Co-founder of Beco, said, "This round of funding from our existing and new investors comes at a time when we are raring to enter our next phase of growth and enhance our capabilities to meet the demand. The investors' faith in Beco boosts our confidence that we are headed in the right direction, and we are excited to unleash the real potential that sustainability and harmful chemical-free products hold for the future."

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia, Beco claims to be a pure eco-friendly and zero-plastic company that offers a product range spanning home, kitchen, and personal care items, including napkins, toilet paper, facial tissues, and tissue rolls.

Beco distinguishes itself through its use of biodegradable and compostable materials such as cornstarch and bamboo. Notable products include toilet rolls, garbage bags, toothbrushes, and a coconut enzyme-based formula used in its liquid cleaners.

Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin Venture Partners, added, "Over the last few years, there has been a marked shift in consumer preferences towards healthier, toxin-free options. Beco's focus on product innovation and backend supply chain has enabled them to offer superior products at prices comparable to the incumbents."

"We believe this ability, coupled with their strong distribution across offline and online channels, provides Beco a strong head start in a very large market. We have no doubt that this company will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in this sector, and we are excited to be a part of this journey," Gupta added.

Recently, Beco relaunched its household cleaner portfolio with an entirely new mix. The brand now claims to have a presence in 10,000 retail stores.

The company has established a presence across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, including Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and DMart Ready. It also operates in general trade across 20 cities and is expanding into modern trade, aiming to partner with major players by the end of the quarter.

Beco maintains an active direct-to-consumer model to drive trials and has attracted interest from major multinationals such as Amazon, ICICI, Mahindra, PVR Inox, and TAJ for collaborations on sustainability initiatives.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Syfe Secures USD 27 Mn Funding to Accelerate Growth Across Asia

Syfe's new funds will boost its Asia expansion, fund new products, and tech innovations. Key investments include growing the engineering team and enhancing capabilities at its Gurugram tech headquarters.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Trump, Musk Slammed With Federal Labor Charges Over 'Illegal' Conversation on Unions

The two talked on a livestream on X on Monday night.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Maharashtra's Startup Ecosystem Flourishes with Funding Boost in H1 2024: Tracxn Report

Maharashtra came in second to Karnataka in terms of the highest-funded state ecosystems in the country, according to a Tracxn Report named Tracxn Geo Semi-Annual Report: Maharashtra Tech H1 2024'.

By Prince Kariappa