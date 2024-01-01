Sachin Bansal

News and Trends

Meesho's Vidit Aatrey joins Navi's Board of Directors

Navi also recently appointed three other independent directors - Mr Abhijit Bose, Shripad Shrikrishna Nadkarni, and Usha A Narayanan

News and Trends

Ather Energy Raises $35 Mn Funding Led By Sachin Bansal

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of the Ather 450X

News and Trends

Sachin Bansal Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife

Bansal's wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru's Koramangala police station accusing the former Flipkart CEO of physical and sexual abuse as well

Leadership

Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor

While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio

News and Trends

Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies Is Looking To Build Technology Platforms With The Help of This Startup

Navi has announced the acquisition of MavenHive, a Bangalore-based technology consulting firm to leapfrog its product development initiatives

Entrepreneurs

5 Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors

While India needs more homegrown VCs to emerge, these Indian start-up entrepreneurs have also become important part of the investing ecosystem

Entrepreneurs

Here Is What Sachin Bansal Is Doing After Exiting Flipkart

Sachin Bansal is back in the game as CEO after acquiring 94 per cent stake in a NBFC company

News and Trends

Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

Starting a Business

Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital

From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups

News and Trends

#Start-up Saturday: Sachin Bansal's New Business Plan & Dineout Acquires Torqus

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

News and Trends

Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?

Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund

Finance

Flipkart-Walmart deal: End of an Era

Tracing the journey of the once poster boy of Indian start-up ecosystem

Leadership

How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight

Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies

News and Trends

As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013