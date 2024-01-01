Sachin Bansal
Meesho's Vidit Aatrey joins Navi's Board of Directors
Navi also recently appointed three other independent directors - Mr Abhijit Bose, Shripad Shrikrishna Nadkarni, and Usha A Narayanan
Ather Energy Raises $35 Mn Funding Led By Sachin Bansal
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of the Ather 450X
Sachin Bansal Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife
Bansal's wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru's Koramangala police station accusing the former Flipkart CEO of physical and sexual abuse as well
Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor
While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio
Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies Is Looking To Build Technology Platforms With The Help of This Startup
Navi has announced the acquisition of MavenHive, a Bangalore-based technology consulting firm to leapfrog its product development initiatives
5 Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors
While India needs more homegrown VCs to emerge, these Indian start-up entrepreneurs have also become important part of the investing ecosystem
Here Is What Sachin Bansal Is Doing After Exiting Flipkart
Sachin Bansal is back in the game as CEO after acquiring 94 per cent stake in a NBFC company
Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital
From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups
#Start-up Saturday: Sachin Bansal's New Business Plan & Dineout Acquires Torqus
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?
Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund
Apple's Trillion Dollars Worth Dream & Jet Airways Could Lose it All in 60 Days: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Flipkart-Walmart deal: End of an Era
Tracing the journey of the once poster boy of Indian start-up ecosystem
How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight
Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013