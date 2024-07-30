Get All Access for $5/mo

Navi Finserv Secures USD 38 Mn from JP Morgan in a Securitisation Deal

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sachin Bansal, Executive Chairman and CEO, Navi Finserv Limited|LinkedIn

Sachin Bansal's fintech venture, Navi Finserv, has secured USD 38 million from multinational financial services firm JP Morgan in a securitisation deal.

This transaction, structured as pass-through certificates (PTC), is backed by a pool of unsecured personal loans issued and serviced by Navi Finserv. Notably, this is JPMorgan's first foray into pass-through certificates within the fintech sector in India and the first unsecured personal loans backed PTC transaction in India.

Sachin Bansal, Executive Chairman and CEO, Navi Finserv Limited, said, "We are happy to announce our partnership with J.P. Morgan and the successful completion of the PTC transaction. This deal serves as a substantial endorsement of the high quality of our loan portfolio and the sustained growth that Navi has been able to achieve in the past few years. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with J.P. Morgan even further in the future."

Navi Finserv is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the RBI and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Technologies Limited (NTL). NTL, co-founded by Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, offers personal and home loans through a mobile-first, app-only model.

Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer, India, and Vice Chair, Asia Pacific, JP Morgan, said, "We are excited to partner with Navi Finserv to provide tailored solutions as they grow their business. This transaction marks our entry into the high-growth digital lending sector in India and is aligned with our firm-wide commitment to support the innovation economy. We are deepening our engagement with multiple companies in this space in India and providing them with capital raising and financial solutions, including liquidity and risk management."
