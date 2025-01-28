Navi Finserv Strengthens Lending Position with INR 1,200 Cr Fundraise Post RBI Ban This financial comeback includes one of its largest securitisation transactions to date, securing INR 295 crore in a deal rated AAA by an undisclosed credit agency.

Navi Finserv Limited has successfully raised over INR 1,200 crore (USD 144 million) since December 2024, following the regulatory nod to resume its lending operations.

This financial comeback includes one of its largest securitisation transactions to date, securing INR 295 crore in a deal rated AAA by an undisclosed credit agency.

The company faced a temporary setback when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred it from lending on October 21, 2024, due to concerns around pricing policies and compliance issues. The restrictions forced Navi Finserv to cancel a INR 100 crore bond sale initially scheduled for the following day. After extensive discussions and a commitment to strengthening its systems, Navi regained regulatory approval on December 2, 2024.

In a significant industry event, Navi Finserv hosted its second annual Lenders Summit at its Bengaluru headquarters. The gathering saw participation from over 135 senior executives, including financial heavyweights like Srinivasan Kannan of JP Morgan, Gaurav Goel of Yes Bank, Ajit Velonie of Crisil Ratings, and Anshul Gupta of Wint Wealth.

During the summit, Navi's management highlighted its renewed strategic vision and growth roadmap. "Over the years, Navi Finserv has built strong and enduring collaborations with its partners, and I am grateful to each one of our partners who have stood by their conviction in the company, its processes and systems," Sachin Bansal, Executive Director and CEO of Navi Finserv, said in a statement.
