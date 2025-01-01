Saison Capital
Skor Technologies Secures USD 6.2 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding Round
With the raised funds, the platform aims to tackle Indonesia's underpenetrated consumer credit market.
Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar
With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.
Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners
The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.
EV Financing Startup Vidyut Secures USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital
The Bengaluru-based EV Financing Startup Vidyut will deploy new funds to scale its new offerings that include EV insurance, lifecycle management and EV resale.