Saison Capital

Skor Technologies Secures USD 6.2 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding Round

With the raised funds, the platform aims to tackle Indonesia's underpenetrated consumer credit market.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar

With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.

Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.

EV Financing Startup Vidyut Secures USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital

The Bengaluru-based EV Financing Startup Vidyut will deploy new funds to scale its new offerings that include EV insurance, lifecycle management and EV resale.