Vidyut Secures USD 2.5 Mn to Scale Battery-as-a-Service Model for EVs To date, Vidyut has raised USD 16.5 million from investors, including 3one4 Capital, Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Flourish Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Xitij Kothi and Gaurav Srivastava, Co-Founders of Vidyut

Vidyut, a full-stack electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem platform, has raised USD 2.5 million in funding from global fintech investor Flourish Ventures.

The capital infusion will drive the expansion of Vidyut's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, catering to both passenger and commercial EV segments. This investment underscores Vidyut's commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition by making EV ownership more accessible and cost-effective for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

"With proven unit economics, strong 15% month-on-month growth, and long-term OEM partnerships, this investment will help us scale our innovative financing and lifecycle solutions across new vehicle segments," said Xitij Kothi, Co-Founder, Vidyut. "Vidyut has solved one of EV financing's biggest challenges - battery degradation risk. By analyzing real-time performance data across state of health, discharge patterns, and usage metrics, we accurately predict battery life and value. This data-driven approach enables us to offer usage-based financing that aligns with actual asset performance, making EVs both affordable and financially viable for businesses in a way traditional finance cannot replicate. We're excited to partner with Flourish Ventures to make EVs accessible and profitable for businesses nationwide."

Founded in 2021 by former Swiggy and Bounce executives Xitij Kothi and Gaurav Srivastava, Vidyut has revolutionised commercial EV financing. By separating the battery from the vehicle and offering it on a pay-per-kilometer subscription model, Vidyut has reduced the upfront cost of three-wheeler EVs by 35-40%, making them cheaper than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from the outset.

Harsh Gupta, Principal at Flourish Ventures, said, "As India transitions to sustainable solutions like electric vehicles, access to credit will be a key enabler of adoption. Vidyut's Battery-as-a-Service model addresses common concerns around battery costs and longevity while reducing financial barriers for businesses. Their growth and impact have been impressive, and we are excited to support their mission," he said.

Vidyut has rapidly expanded its offerings, introducing EV resale and lifecycle management solutions in 2023. The company entered the passenger EV segment in September 2024 through a partnership with JSW MG Motor India, launching India's first four-wheeler BaaS model that lowers upfront costs by 30%.

With partnerships spanning major OEMs like TATA Motors, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Piaggio, and Euler Motors, Vidyut operates in over 30 cities, helping micro-entrepreneurs and fleet operators boost their earnings by 10-15% through EV adoption.

To date, Vidyut has raised USD 16.5 million from investors, including 3one4 Capital, Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Flourish Ventures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

The 4 Pillars of Leadership — How to Succeed as a People-Driven Leader

People-driven leaders prioritize relationships, trust and a positive work environment to foster engagement and team success. Here's everything you need to know about owning this leadership style.

By Hope Horner
News and Trends

The Uncertain Future of Quick Commerce in India

The report cautions that its growth could disrupt India's traditional grocery ecosystem, prompting regulatory scrutiny. Policymakers may step in to ensure that small retailers and local supply chains are not negatively impacted by the dominance of ultra-fast delivery services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Hi, Thanks for Reading My Column in the March/April Issue!

A quick video message (and some advice) from Jason Feifer

By Jason Feifer
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette