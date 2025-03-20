Saurav Kumar
KiranaPro Acquires Likeo to Revolutionise Fashion Commerce with Virtual Try-Ons
With this acquisition, BLACK aims to offer AI-powered virtual try-ons across fashion categories, enabling real-time, personalised digital product trials and transforming the online shopping experience for Gen Z users.
Euler Motors Raises INR 638 Cr in Series D Round Led by Hero MotoCorp and BII
The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Euler Motors' nationwide sales and service network and accelerate the development of new electric commercial vehicle (ECV) products aimed at mass adoption.
Hero MotoCorp Invests INR 525 Cr in Euler Motors, Expands EV Presence
The investment, approved by Hero MotoCorp's Board of Directors on March 20, 2025, will be executed in multiple tranches, giving the company a 32.5% stake in Euler Motors on a fully diluted basis.
I Am Very Confident: Saurav Kumar On Competition, Brand Awareness, and Profitability
It has come up with innovations and advanced features in the LCV that are one of a kind in this segment. However, there is a long way to go in terms of competition with other established brands, Euler's brand awareness in the country, and profitability.