With this acquisition, BLACK aims to offer AI-powered virtual try-ons across fashion categories, enabling real-time, personalised digital product trials and transforming the online shopping experience for Gen Z users.

KiranaPro, a leading ONDC-integrated, AI-powered quick commerce platform, has announced the acquisition of Likeo, a cutting-edge startup specialising in augmented reality (AR)–driven virtual try-on technology. This bold move marks a significant leap in the evolution of KiranaPro's fashion commerce initiative, BLACK — a curated shopping destination designed for Gen Z and tech-native consumers.

With this acquisition, BLACK claims to have become the first app in India to offer AI-powered virtual try-ons across apparel, jewellery, and eyewear. Users will now be able to try on products digitally in real time, transforming product discovery into an immersive, highly personalised experience.

"This acquisition is a bold step in our vision to reinvent online shopping in India," said Deepak Ravindran, Founder and CEO of KiranaPro. "BLACK is not just an app — it's a cultural movement, and Likeo's tech allows us to give users a mirrorless shopping experience that's deeply personal, fun, and frictionless. With Saurav joining us, we're doubling down on AI and visual intelligence to redefine how Gen Z discovers and shops online."

As part of the acquisition, Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Likeo, will join the KiranaPro leadership team to spearhead innovation in AI and visual computing — the foundational engines behind BLACK's next phase.

"Joining KiranaPro to build for BLACK is the perfect match of vision and velocity," said Saurav. "We've always believed virtual try-on can remove hesitation and bring confidence to the online purchase journey. With BLACK, we finally have a canvas to scale this to millions — making shopping more playful, expressive, and real."

The virtual try-on feature will begin rolling out to BLACK users in the coming weeks, with early access provided to fashion and accessory enthusiasts. This new capability aims to enhance shopping confidence, reduce return rates, and offer a uniquely interactive experience.

By acquiring Likeo, KiranaPro is cementing its role as a technology-first retail pioneer — not just empowering kirana stores via ONDC, but also reshaping the future of expressive commerce for the digital generation.