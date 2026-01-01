SBI Mutual Fund
News and Trends
Amagi Raises INR 805 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
The IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16.
Meesho Raises INR 2,439 Cr from Anchor Investors With Nearly 30 Times Oversubscription
Out of the total allocation of 219,778,524 Equity shares to the anchor investors, 45.91% of the total allocation to anchor investors were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds and 5 domestic insurance companies.
Capillary Technologies Raises INR 394 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds.
SBI Mutual Fund Invests INR 100 Cr in Lenskart Ahead of IPO
The deal precedes Lenskart's IPO, which is scheduled to open on Friday, October 31, 2025.