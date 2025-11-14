Capillary Technologies Raises INR 394 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aneesh Reddy, Founder & CEO, Capillary Technologies | LinkedIn

Capillary Technologies has secured INR 393.7 crore from a group of 21 anchor investors as it prepares to open its IPO for subscription on November 14.

The funds were raised at the upper price band of INR 577 per share. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it allotted 68,28,001 equity shares to the anchor investors at this price.

A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds. A total of 46.1 lakh shares, which accounts for nearly 68 percent of the anchor portion, went to nine mutual funds across 13 schemes.

These investors include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Several global funds also participated in the anchor round. These include Amundi Funds, Matthews India Fund, HSBC Global Investment Funds Asia Ex Japan Smaller Companies, PineBridge India Equity Fund, Hornbill Orchid and Innoven Capital.

The upcoming IPO is being managed by JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Nomura. MUFG Intime is serving as the registrar.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, the size of the fresh issue has been reduced to INR 345 crore. This is lower than the earlier plan of INR 430 crore. The offer for sale portion has also been cut to 92.2 lakh shares from the 1.83 crore shares stated in the draft document.

Capillary Technologies was founded in 2008 by Aneesh Reddy, Krishna Mehra and Ajay Modani. The company provides cloud based loyalty, customer relationship management and engagement solutions to more than 390 brands in 46 countries.

In the financial year 2025, the company reported revenue of INR 598 crore, a growth of 14 percent. It also moved to profitability with a net profit of INR 14.1 crore, compared to a loss of INR 68 crore in the previous year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Google Steps Up India AI Game with Trillium TPUs and Key Partnerships

Google Cloud and Google DeepMind have teamed up with IIT Madras to support the launch of Indic Arena, operated by the AI4Bharat centre

By Kul Bhushan
Leadership

Leaders Aren't Judged on Effort — They're Judged on Their Judgment. Here's How to Sharpen Yours.

The higher you go, the less you know — and the more every call can define your career.

By Michel Koopman
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Offline Surge and M&A Push Define Next Stage of India's D2C Growth

Data suggests that retail leasing, omnichannel strategies, and a wave of FMCG acquisitions signal a turning point for D2C brands in 2025

By Saumyangi Yadav
Growing a Business

How AI Is Eliminating the Outdated Organizational Structures That Cost Businesses Time and Money

AI is changing the "architecture of roles" in companies. Roles are now defined not by job title but by a set of tasks and the skills needed to complete them.

By Anna Belova