A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Capillary Technologies has secured INR 393.7 crore from a group of 21 anchor investors as it prepares to open its IPO for subscription on November 14.

The funds were raised at the upper price band of INR 577 per share. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it allotted 68,28,001 equity shares to the anchor investors at this price.

A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds. A total of 46.1 lakh shares, which accounts for nearly 68 percent of the anchor portion, went to nine mutual funds across 13 schemes.

These investors include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Several global funds also participated in the anchor round. These include Amundi Funds, Matthews India Fund, HSBC Global Investment Funds Asia Ex Japan Smaller Companies, PineBridge India Equity Fund, Hornbill Orchid and Innoven Capital.

The upcoming IPO is being managed by JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Nomura. MUFG Intime is serving as the registrar.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, the size of the fresh issue has been reduced to INR 345 crore. This is lower than the earlier plan of INR 430 crore. The offer for sale portion has also been cut to 92.2 lakh shares from the 1.83 crore shares stated in the draft document.

Capillary Technologies was founded in 2008 by Aneesh Reddy, Krishna Mehra and Ajay Modani. The company provides cloud based loyalty, customer relationship management and engagement solutions to more than 390 brands in 46 countries.

In the financial year 2025, the company reported revenue of INR 598 crore, a growth of 14 percent. It also moved to profitability with a net profit of INR 14.1 crore, compared to a loss of INR 68 crore in the previous year.