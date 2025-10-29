SBI Mutual Fund Invests INR 100 Cr in Lenskart Ahead of IPO

The deal precedes Lenskart's IPO, which is scheduled to open on Friday, October 31, 2025.

SBI Mutual Fund has invested INR 100 crore in eyewear retailer Lenskart in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) round. The investment was made through SBI Optimal Equity Fund (AIF) and SBI Emergent Fund (AIF) at a transfer price of INR 402 per equity share.

As part of this transaction, Neha Bansal, one of Lenskart's promoters, sold 2,487,561 equity shares. Before the transfer, she held 7.61 percent of the company's pre-offer paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis. Following the share sale, her stake stands at 7.46 percent. The transaction is not part of the company's upcoming IPO offer for sale.

Recently, billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), also invested about INR 90 crore in Lenskart through a similar pre-IPO deal.

Lenskart's existing investors include Alpha Wave Ventures LP, Bay Capital Holdings Ltd, Chiratae Trust, IDG Ventures India Fund III LLC, Kariba Holdings IV Mauritius, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, Kedaara Norfolk Holdings Limited, and MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart began as an online platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. Over time, it has grown into one of India's most recognised eyewear brands, offering a range of affordable and stylish prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.

The company operates through both online and offline channels, maintaining a strong presence across metro, tier-I, and tier-II+ cities. It also has operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Lenskart owns design and manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and Gurugram (Haryana), supported by regional units in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Its portfolio includes brands such as John Jacobs and Owndays in the premium category, and Lenskart Air, Vincent Chase, Hustlr, and Hooper Kids in the mid-range and affordable segments.

In a step toward expanding its global footprint, Lenskart recently agreed to acquire the remaining 80 percent stake in Stellio Ventures S.L., the owner of Spanish eyewear brand Meller, for INR 4,063.93 million.

In the financial year 2025, the company claims that it launched 105 new in-house designed collections and sold 27.2 million eyewear units to 12.41 million customers worldwide. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to expand company-owned stores, enhance technology infrastructure, support brand marketing, and fund general corporate needs.