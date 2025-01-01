Series A1 funding
InPrime Finserv Raises INR 50 Cr Led by Pravega Ventures to Expand Credit Access
The funds will be deployed to deepen the company's presence in underserved regions across India, often referred to as 'Bharat', and broaden access to structured credit for the emerging middle class.
Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures
With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.
Accel Fuels Sarla Aviation's Flying Taxi Ambitions with USD 10 Mn Investment
Angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder), also participated in the round.
OLOID Raises USD 6 Mn Led by Yaletown Partners, Targets India Expansion
With the fresh capital, the platform aims to fuel its expansion plans, particularly in India, where the company aims to strengthen its engineering and product teams.