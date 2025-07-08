InPrime Finserv Raises INR 50 Cr Led by Pravega Ventures to Expand Credit Access The funds will be deployed to deepen the company's presence in underserved regions across India, often referred to as 'Bharat', and broaden access to structured credit for the emerging middle class.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rajat Singh, Sneh Thakur, and Manish Kumar Raj, Co-founders of InPrime Finserv

Bengaluru-based NBFC InPrime Finserv has secured INR 50 crores (USD 6.02 million) in a Series A1 funding round led by Pravega Ventures, with continued support from existing investors Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, and Kettleborough VC.

The funds will be deployed to deepen the company's presence in underserved regions across India, often referred to as 'Bharat', and broaden access to structured credit for the emerging middle class.

Founded in 2021 by Sneh Thakur, Manish Raj, and Rajat Singh, InPrime Finserv is focused on empowering Informal Prime Households—micro and nano entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, small retailers, and those in agriculture—through customized credit products delivered via a tech-first, risk-conscious approach.

"InPrime's tech-first, self-service platform — reinforced by local field teams — lays the digital railroads these entrepreneurs deserve," said Rajat Singh, Co-founder and CEO of InPrime. "Our customers are the lifeblood of India's informal economy. When they grow, India accelerates toward its USD 10-trillion ambition — and we're proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them."

The company, operating under STK Credit Private Limited, offers a multi-product, multi-channel credit experience, and leverages tools like its vernacular Credit-O-Meter to identify high-intent borrowers. It has already disbursed INR 100 crores in credit to 7,500+ households.

Rajat Singh, Co-founder and CEO, InPrime Finserv, said, "Our Prime customers — the emerging middle class driving India's informal economy — bring relentless drive and determination that keeps local economies humming. Yet, when it's time to fund their next leap, they are forced to stitch together loans, one painful step at a time."

"We are fixing that. InPrime's tech-first, self-service platform — reinforced by local field teams — lays the digital railroads these entrepreneurs deserve, delivering formal-economy-grade service and real control in one place. When they grow, India accelerates toward its USD 10-trillion ambition — and we're proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them," he added.

In the coming 12 months, InPrime aims to expand to 50 locations across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, while also strengthening its product offerings, exploring secured lending, and forging co-lending partnerships to diversify its capital base.

"Expanding credit access for the real economy is core to India's path to becoming a developed nation. InPrime is applying first-principles and digital first thinking for Bharat's small businesses, upgrading the approach with their aspirations," said Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Investor, Z47. "The founding team of Rajat, Sneh, and Manish have an enviable through cycle track record of executional excellence in serving this customer set with deep empathy and are building a generational institution in financial services."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Loopworm Raises USD 3.25 Mn to Scale Silkworm-Based Protein Tech Platform

The pre-series A funding round was led by WaterBridge Ventures and ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, a Japanese venture capital firm.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Cyprus-based Maritime Companies Announce FDI of ₹10,000 Cr for the Indian Shipping Sector

The FDI is marked as the largest ever in the Indian shipping sector since this sector was opened to 100% FDI in the year 2005.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Clean-Label Food Brand Khetika Secures USD 18 Mn Series B Funding

The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the fresh capital towards brand expansion, ramping up manufacturing capacity, launching into international markets, and expanding its product portfolio.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh