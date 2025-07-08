The funds will be deployed to deepen the company's presence in underserved regions across India, often referred to as 'Bharat', and broaden access to structured credit for the emerging middle class.

Bengaluru-based NBFC InPrime Finserv has secured INR 50 crores (USD 6.02 million) in a Series A1 funding round led by Pravega Ventures, with continued support from existing investors Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, and Kettleborough VC.

Founded in 2021 by Sneh Thakur, Manish Raj, and Rajat Singh, InPrime Finserv is focused on empowering Informal Prime Households—micro and nano entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, small retailers, and those in agriculture—through customized credit products delivered via a tech-first, risk-conscious approach.

"InPrime's tech-first, self-service platform — reinforced by local field teams — lays the digital railroads these entrepreneurs deserve," said Rajat Singh, Co-founder and CEO of InPrime. "Our customers are the lifeblood of India's informal economy. When they grow, India accelerates toward its USD 10-trillion ambition — and we're proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them."

The company, operating under STK Credit Private Limited, offers a multi-product, multi-channel credit experience, and leverages tools like its vernacular Credit-O-Meter to identify high-intent borrowers. It has already disbursed INR 100 crores in credit to 7,500+ households.

Rajat Singh, Co-founder and CEO, InPrime Finserv, said, "Our Prime customers — the emerging middle class driving India's informal economy — bring relentless drive and determination that keeps local economies humming. Yet, when it's time to fund their next leap, they are forced to stitch together loans, one painful step at a time."

"We are fixing that. InPrime's tech-first, self-service platform — reinforced by local field teams — lays the digital railroads these entrepreneurs deserve, delivering formal-economy-grade service and real control in one place. When they grow, India accelerates toward its USD 10-trillion ambition — and we're proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them," he added.

In the coming 12 months, InPrime aims to expand to 50 locations across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, while also strengthening its product offerings, exploring secured lending, and forging co-lending partnerships to diversify its capital base.

"Expanding credit access for the real economy is core to India's path to becoming a developed nation. InPrime is applying first-principles and digital first thinking for Bharat's small businesses, upgrading the approach with their aspirations," said Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Investor, Z47. "The founding team of Rajat, Sneh, and Manish have an enviable through cycle track record of executional excellence in serving this customer set with deep empathy and are building a generational institution in financial services."