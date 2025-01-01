Series E
Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi Raises USD 20 Mn in Series E round led by Jungle Ventures
The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilise the funds to diversify into new storytelling formats such as animation and vertical drama shows, while also setting its sights on international markets.
Supply-Chain Financing Platform Mintifi Raises USD 180 Mn in Series E, Valuation Soars to USD 850 Mn
The raised funding will enable Mintifi to diversify its product offerings, such as dealer management systems, loans against property, and factoring services, powered by artificial intelligence.
Finova Capital Secures USD 135 Mn in Series E Funding to Expand MSME Financing
The newly secured capital will be directed toward expanding Finova's loan book, investing in technology, and enhancing its geographic footprint.
Shadowfax Secures USD 100 Mn in Series E Led by TPG NewQuest
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to utilise the raised funds to reinforce its middle-mile network and extend its last-mile delivery services to cover all 20,000 pin codes across India.